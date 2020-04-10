Batesville woman delivers food to essential workers to show appreciation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. -- A Batesville woman delivered food to essential workers in Panola County to show her appreciation for their work.

Last week, Batesville resident Pamela Pope was furloughed, but her mind isn't on her own troubles. She's thinking about the men and women still at work, like the nurses and doctors at Panola Medical Center.

And what better way to show them they're appreciated than with free food?

"Initially, I was only trying to feed one shift at the hospital, and then it turned into the second shift at the hospital and then, because I still had money left over, I wanted to continue to feed until the money ran out," Pope said.

Wednesday, she went calling at the Batesville Police Department, taking them pizza and Popeye's.

Thursday, she went to the Panola County Sheriff's Office.

"If I got money left over, every day I'm gonna do this until, like I said, until the money runs out," Pope said.

Pope's not doing it alone. She's been raising money online from friends. Together, she estimates they've spent anywhere from $400 to $500.

"I actually put a message out on Facebook and the first meal actually happened within 55 minutes," Pope said. "It was just overwhelming."