PANOLA, Miss. — A Mississippi hospital set up a drive-thru testing center for patients seeking coronavirus testing.

In a post on Facebook, Panola Medical Center said anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms can call them at (662) 934-7259 to set up an appointment.

They asked that patients call them when they arrive for their appointment and remain in their car until given further instructions by an employee.

Testing will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.