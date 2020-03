LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says all barber shops, body art establishments, body art schools, cosmetology establishments, massage clinics, spas and medical spas should cease all in-person services.

The department said the decision was made in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the state of Arkansas.

Schools will be allowed to keep teaching in an online capacity.

The order will go into effect at noon on March 25.