Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis employees receive first coronavirus vaccine shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis has begun giving employees their first shots of a coronavirus vaccine.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning and began giving out shots in the afternoon. The vaccine is administered in two doses, so Baptist employees who received a shot will be scheduled to receive their second dose in three weeks.

Starting December 14, five Baptist Hospitals received the vaccine, including Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden. Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto employees spoke with WREG about their decision to get vaccinated.

“In my opinion it’s a no brainer,” said Dr. Muhammad Mirza, who specializes in Hematology and Oncology. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic people are getting sick and dying every day.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 11. Baptist says reported side effects have included soreness and swelling at the site of injection, headache, fever and chills.