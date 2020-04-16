Authorities: 31 MPD employees test positive for COVID-19, 88 in quarantine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty-one employees of the Memphis Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told WREG Thursday.

Twenty-five of those are officers and six are civilians, she said. In all, 88 employees have been told to quarantine.

Just three days ago, the department reported 21 officers and six civilians has tested positive, with another 73 quarantined.

The department cautioned that just because they are quarantined does not mean those individuals have the virus.

MPD said the number of officers and employees in quarantine fluctuates daily. MPD had more than 2,000 officers at last count.

Officers in Memphis have been seen responding in face masks, and have been taking some reports over the phone instead of making the scene.