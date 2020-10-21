Arlington High’s varsity football team under quarantine, game cancelled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arlington High School varsity football team is under quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus, the school district said Wednesday.

Arlington Schools said the two players had not been on campus since before fall break, but attended football practice, where there was close contact.

“Therefore, as a precaution to our entire school community and to prevent a potential school-wide quarantine, we made the proactive decision to keep the entire team home from school today while we consulted with the Shelby County Health Department,” the district said in a letter to parents.

Friday’s game against Collierville has been canceled. However, the team still plans to play in the 6A playoffs.

The players are under quarantine until Nov. 3.