Arkansas schools to be closed until March 30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Schools across the state of Arkansas will be closed for the next two weeks, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Sunday.

The closure will start on Tuesday, March 17. At this time, school leaders anticipate having students back in class on March 30.

According to the Associated Press, one of the weeks was already scheduled to be spring break. Students will be given computers and materials to complete for the week that they were scheduled to report to school.

Many schools are also reportedly working to provide meals for students.

To date, there are 16 cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. Authorities said they hope the extra week will also allow them time to increase their testing capabilities from 40 tests per day to 440 per day.