Arkansas schools closing until April 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all public schools will be closed until April 17 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hutchinson made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The state of Arkansas is now reporting 62 cases of the novel coronavirus, as of Thursday. At least one of those new cases is in Poinsett County and another in Craighead County.

Two of the cases were children; the rest were adults, state officials said. Most did not require hospitalization, officials said.

Restaurants and bars have been asked to close except for carry-out. Indoor facilities such as gyms were asked to close for all nonessential functions.