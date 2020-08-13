Arkansas reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported 703 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven more people have died from the illness caused by the virus.
The Department of Health reported at least 51,114 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. The department said 6,725 of those cases are active, meaning they don’t include people who have recovered or died.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arkansas rose to 573 Wednesday, while the count of people hospitalized with the disease decreased by 21 to 486.