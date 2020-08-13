Arkansas reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported 703 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven more people have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health reported at least 51,114 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. The department said 6,725 of those cases are active, meaning they don’t include people who have recovered or died.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arkansas rose to 573 Wednesday, while the count of people hospitalized with the disease decreased by 21 to 486.