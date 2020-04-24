Arkansas governor orders increased coronavirus testing as state sees surge in cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas is ramping up testing in hopes to be reopen businesses in the state.

After weeks of below average virus infection rates, Arkansas saw a jump in COVID-19 numbers across the last 24 hours.

“We’ve had an additional 189 cases that are added to the total, so today there’s a total of 2,465 COVID-19 cases in the state,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The state health department is still projecting a smaller surge and fewer infections than were initially predicted, but Gov. Hutchinson said he still wants to remain diligent.

So for two days, he’s ordering a 50% increase in testing.

“You wanna get tested? Go in there. Let’s get tested over the next two days,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “But we want to be able to enhance the immediate surge in our testing results here in Arkansas.”

Arkansas has assured the public that it has adequate supplies and facility space.

The governor is hoping Arkansans will get tested if they are even slightly concerned about symptoms or exposure.

The latest COVID-19 strategy comes from a medical advisory group that recommends increased testing as a way to track potential transmission, so officials can tell where the virus is attacking and how it might be spreading.

“We are not fully utilizing that capacity,” said Dr. Nate Smith, director of the Arkansas Department of Health. “We need to know if people have symptoms of COVID-19. We need that answer.”

“It’s not just identifying people that are COVID-19 positive, it’s identifying people that are COVID-19 negative, and which communities have low levels of transmission in those communities,” Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, said.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, contact your healthcare provider. The requirements to get tested vary from state to state.