TRUMANN, Ark. — A Trumann family is raising awareness about the impact COVID-19 is still having on children.

Initially, 4-year-old Mackie McWayne was diagnosed with a viral infection. But he developed Multisystem inflammatory Syndrome as a result of having COVID.

Earlier this month Mackie began to feel sick and developed a high fever and rash all over his body.

“He’s sleeping till dinner, he gets up just to eat,” said Mackie’s father, Michael McWayne.

That wasn’t normal for him, so Mackie’s parents took him to the doctor, where he was treated for a viral infection.

Despite treatment, his conditions worsened, and he ended up at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare side effect of having COVID-19.

“Once we got to LeBonheur it was scary there, but it was way less stressful because you’re in the right hands over there,” McWayne said.

Mackie’s dad said his son’s heart was working at 50 percent and doctors had to drain fluid off his body.

LeBonheur officials say this has become more common throughout the pandemic.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen many kids with this Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, probably approaching 100 or so over the two-year period,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, medical director of infection prevention at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Hysmith said some the signs to look out for are fatigue, loss of appetite and a rash.

“Go with your gut,” McWayne said. “If your kid has ever been exposed to COVID and they start running any kind of fever and it last for four days, you should go. Don’t worry about it, go catch it early.”

Despite spending 10 days in the hospital, the McWaynes can agree life is better with their child being back at home.

They said it is possible their son got COVID from a family member, but since his treatment his family says he is on the road to recovery.