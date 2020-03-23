American Job Centers to close to the public, offer online services

In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, job applicants talk with representatives from Custom Services at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. A private survey shows that American businesses added 177,000 workers in June, a sign of health and resilience for the U.S. labor market and economy. Payroll processor […]

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — American Job Centers across the state of Tennessee will immediately close to the public effective Monday, March 23.

According to Mayor Lee Harris, the state ordered the closure of all AJC locations, including those in Shelby, Fayette, Lauderdale and Tipton counties.

“These centers can see high volumes of job-seekers in relatively small spaces. As a result, we agree with the state that we should temporarily shutter these locations to prevent spread and support social distance,” said Harris. “During this time, we will continue to offer job-seekers in our region support, but we will rely on phone appointments and expand use of our on-line resources.”

Those looking for work can still view available jobs online here or call AJC at (901) 504-6580 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.