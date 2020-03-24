Access to Memphis police stations will be reserved for emergencies only, department says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is limiting access to their stations as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

In a Facebook message posted late Monday evening, the department said immediate access to their facilities will no longer be granted unless there is an emergency.

Staff will still be on site and will talk to you over the phone.

If direct contact is needed, be prepared to answer the following questions:

Have you been diagnosed with covid-19?

Have been in direct contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with covid-19?

Have you traveled outside of Shelby County? If so, when and where?

Are you feeling ill? Experiencing any symptoms?