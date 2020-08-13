2 schools close in Chattanooga after positive virus tests

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee are closed after someone tested positive at each school for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

News outlets report that the Hamilton School District said the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences and Loftis Middle School will be closed for cleaning Thursday and Friday. School officials did not say if it was students, teachers or staff who tested positive for the virus at each school.

The district resumed in-person classes this week under a hybrid schedule for the first time since March, when the virus outbreak struck.