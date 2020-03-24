Coronavirus patient complains of treatment at DeSoto hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. --- A Mississippi woman who says she was diagnosed with the coronavirus is upset with the treatment she received after she went into the hospital with unbearable pain.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she went to Baptist DeSoto over the weekend after she says she was diagnosed with the coronavirus just a day before. She is 48 years old and says she has no underlying health conditions.

"They was acting like I was their worst nightmare," she said.

She says her symptoms were cough, shortness of breath, vomiting and abdominal pain.

"I was devastated. I was like how did I get it, you know?" she said. "I feel that's everybody's question in the world when you haven't been out the country. You haven't been around anyone that's tested positive for it, that I know of."

Early Saturday the pain became so severe she couldn't take it anymore, and she says she called the hospital twice to let them know she was coming in.

But says when she showed up, staff seemed annoyed she was there and a doctor became upset.

"He asked me why was I there and he told me that I should have never came there, that I put everybody's life in jeopardy there, including their families, and he told me that I should have never came, and he was like almost screaming at me," she said.

She says the doctor told her that unless she needs a ventilator, she should be in your house.

She says she was put in isolation for a few hours, given blood pressure medication and sent home.

Tuesday, she was recovering. But she has a message for other potential patients.

"I just want everybody to know that we are all in this together, and furthermore if you go to the hospital don't expect the same treatment that you have received in the past. I've never had a problem with this hospital, ever."



The woman said she's in the process of trying to file a complaint for how she has been treated.

WREG reached out to a spokesperson with Baptist DeSoto. They said they are looking into the case and will respond.