Coronavirus outbreak identified at Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials have identified a coronavirus outbreak at a prison in the Mississippi Delta in which more than 50 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak occurred at the Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs, near Memphis, Tennessee. Officials say three inmates in the prison’s 959-inmate population became symptomatic last week and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The facility began contact tracing and identified 109 inmates who were either living in the area of the three positive inmates or had contact with them. Of those, 53 tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials say most of the affected inmates are asymptomatic, with a few showing mild symptoms.