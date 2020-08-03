KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Board of Health’s order to close all bars in the county is now in effect.
Sunday night was the last night to visit your favorite Knoxville bar. The regulation began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. The new restriction on bars is set to run through Thursday, August 20 but health officials say it may be extended if necessary.
The board’s order says anyone found violating the mandate may have their alcohol license revoked or suspended.
- East Tennessee woman wants new trial, claims D.A. had affair with murder victim’s sister
- Megan Boswell seeks release from jail amid investigation into daughter’s death
- Coronavirus: Knox County closure of all bars now in effect
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Isaias; Stimulus negotiations continue
- Fauci tells WGN News he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021