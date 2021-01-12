Coronavirus in Arkansas: State sees new records in hospitalizations, patients on ventilators

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One day after Arkansas eclipsed 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the state reported new records in hospitalizations and patients requiring assistance from a ventilator on Monday.

The new figures released by the Arkansas Department of Health showed there are currently 1,371 coronavirus patients in the state that require hospitalization, a spike of 31 cases. Of those patients in the hospitals, 268 require ventilators.

There are currently 25,534 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, a drop from Sunday’s numbers. In total, there have been 256,344 cases of the diseases in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic.

State officials also reported 38 new deaths in the state, bringing the total for Arkansas to 4,081.

Nearly a month after the state began vaccinations for COVID-19, 80,796 doses have been given to Arkansans. The state has received a total of 203,375 doses thus far. Of that allotment, 24,700 doses have been set aside for residents in long-term care facilities, 3,774 of which have been administered.

In a statement released with these figures, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that while it was good to see a slowdown in new cases, the increase in hospitalizations shows the challenge facing Arkansas health care workers.

“Today’s report of 31 additional hospitalizations will add to the load of our health care workers,” Hutchinson said. “The better news in the new cases are starting to slow somewhat. Let’s work toward a true downward trend.”