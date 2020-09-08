Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces 294 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 294 COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths.

That brings the state’s total to 66,021 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said one of the deaths was a delayed report.

Dr. Romero said the counties with the most newly-announced cases were Cross County (30), Washington County (29) and Pulaski County (28).

On Friday, Governor Hutchinson announced there were 1,094 additional cases, which is the largest single-day increase of cases.

On Saturday, there were 515 cases added.

There were 687 additional cases announced Sunday.

On Monday, 350 additional COVID-19 cases announced.

Hutchinson said during the Tuesday news conference there were 10 additional hospitalizations in Arkansas, bringing the state’s total to 409.

According to Dr. Romero, 84 people are on a ventilator in Arkansas due to the virus.

The governor said 5,154 tests were completed Monday.

Governor Hutchinson also said 139 antigen tests were completed, with 20 returning with a positive result and 119 returning with a negative result.

State officials say the 18-24 age group has seen a big increase in positive tests in the last week.

LATEST POSTS: