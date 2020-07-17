Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson gives Friday COVID-19 update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 353 with 31,762 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a July 17 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Hutchinson began the updates with good news. Former Arkansas Governor David Pryor is now at home recovering from COVID-19.

Hutchison also stated the state unemployment number has declined from 9.6% to 8%. The national average is at 11.1%.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 31,762 total COVID-19 cases and 353 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 648 cases and 12 deaths.

The top countinues with new cases are Pulaski, Washington, Craighead, Pope, Benton, Garland, Sebastian, and Saline counties.

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Dr. Nate Smith stated that ACHI has made city level COVID-19 data available for study. He also stated that some of the top cities make as much as a percent of the population that have tested positive.

Dr. Smith also stated that the ‘new cases’ number is getting better with the rolling average on a downward trend.

The current hospitalized number is also down slightly.

They still hope to increase the level of testing and stay below 10 percent.

Dr. Nate Smith also gave his final daily COVID-19 update in Arkansas on Friday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and other members of the media thanked Smith for his service in Arkansas throughout the pandemic.

“Dr. Smith has been a great partner for us, and we really wish him well as he goes on into a new venture in service of our country,” Hutchinson said.

Dr. Jose Romero will now be the acting Secretary of Health in Arkansas.