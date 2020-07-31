Governor Hutchinson announces intention to have high school football, volleyball and cheerleading this fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday he intends to have high school football, volleyball and cheerleading this fall.

Hutchinson said the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) presented a football schedule to have no-contact team drills with helmets August 3-7.

The governor is also asking AAA to submit a plan to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to have football, volleyball and cheerleading this fall.

“That will allow the Department of Health to review and develop guidelines for mitigating the virus risk associated with contact sports,” Governor Hutchinson said.

Governor Hutchinson also announced he is establishing a High School Sports Advisory Group to make recommendations to him and advise ADH about best practices for protecting student-athletes and school personnel, as well as lead the way to have a regular sports season this fall.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 42,511 total COVID-19 cases and 453 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 752 new cases and 11 deaths since Thursday.

