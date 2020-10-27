Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give virtual COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A 30-day operation resulted in 98 arrests, including five gang members and three people accused of murder as well as the recovery of three missing children from California, according to U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force led the operation, called "Operation Double Impact," with assistance from 17 law enforcement agencies throughout West Virginia as well as one agency from Ohio.