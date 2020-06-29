Coronavirus in Arkansas: State gets 60,000 additional N-95 masks as cases continue to rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 265 with 20,257 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a June 29 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Hutchinson announced that Arkansas has received 50,000 additional N-95 masks through procurement processes, and we have also gotten 10,000 more from FEMA.

Governor Hutchinson also said that he had a conference call with the vice president and other governors. They discussed how to expand testing, and about behavior which has caused a lot of concern with social distancing.

Secretary Dr. Nate Smith announced that Arkansas has 5,926 active cases. 116 cases are in nursing homes. 583 are in correctional facilities. 5,227 cases are in the community.

He also announced we have had 14,066 cases that have recovered.

Since yesterday seven more patients were put in the hospital, which brings the total to 300.

As of today 63 patients are on ventilators which is down three over the weekend.

We had one more death bringing the total to 265.

Top counties with new cases:

Washington County at 92 new cases

Pulaski County at 56 new cases.

Benton County at 48 new cases.

Sevier County at 31 new cases.

Sebastian County at 22 new cases.

Testing so far for June in Arkansas we’ve done 167,168 test.

Tests on a per capita basis by states: Governor Hutchinson announced that in April and May we were in the lower tier among the states, but for June we have moved way up in tests per capita.