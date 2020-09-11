Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces new record of positive tests

MENA, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that the state has seen a new record high of new cases.

According to Governor Hutchinson, there were 1,107 positive PCR tests and 78 positive antigen tests. That is a total of 1,185 positive tests.

Governor Hutchinson said 225 of the positive PCR tests came from the same lab and one-third of the cases were from last week.

Hutchinson announced Friday 13 additional people have died from the virus in Arkansas, bringing the total to 953.

The governor said the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Arkansas remained at 392.

On Thursday, Governor Hutchinson announced Friday’s briefing will be the last daily news briefing.

