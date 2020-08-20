Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders gave an update on the COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

There are an additional 549 cases and 10 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This brings the state’s total to 54,765 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 641 deaths in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday based on the need, the state is submitting an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for the unemployed in Arkansas to receive $300 per week in enhanced unemployment compensation.

Hospitalizations have not increased in the past 24 hours and remain at 499. There are 108 people on a ventilator – a decrease of six from yesterday.

A total of 6,898 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. There has also been a total of 10,356 antigen tests done so far in August.

According to the Department of Health, top counties for new COVID-19 cases are:

Pulaski County with 51 cases

Sebastian with 35 cases

Jefferson with 29 cases

Crawford with 22

Garland, Craighead, Mississippi, and Pope round out the top counties with at least 20 cases.

Also in today’s press conference, the Department of Education says each school building will get at least one kit to screen people. This includes thermometers, masks, wipes, etc.

Officials also says there will be more detailed information to show COVID-19 cases in each school district area. You can see that information, here.

