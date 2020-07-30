Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Thursday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Thursday morning, there are 40,968 total COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders gave their daily case and response update in Russellville.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

