LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Thursday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Thursday morning, there are 40,968 total COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders gave their daily case and response update in Russellville.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Sen. Katrina Robinson indicted on 24 counts each of embezzlement and wire fraud
- Gov. Tate Reeves extends Safe Return order, adds 8 more counties to ‘hotspot’ list
- TDH: 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 102,871 total, 1,033 deaths in Tennessee
- District Attorney asking court to deny request for DNA testing in Pervis Payne death penalty case
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response