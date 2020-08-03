LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Monday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 44,597 total COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 787 new cases and 11 deaths since Sunday.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Packing heat: TSA says number of weapons seized at Memphis airport steady even as travel declined
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give updates on COVID-19 response
- Tipton, Fayette counties issue countywide mask mandate
- President Trump fires Tennessee Valley Authority chair, cites high pay
- MLGW urges nearly 40,000 customers weeks behind on their bill to take action now