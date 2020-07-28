Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces 20 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 40,181 total COVID-19 cases and 428 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 734 cases and 20 deaths from Monday’s news conference.

Dr. Romero said six of the 20 newly announced deaths were late reportings.

Dr. Jose Romero, interim Secretary of Health, said out of the newly announced cases, 714 cases are in communities and 20 are in correctional facilities.

Governor Hutchinson said 11 counties have more than 20 new cases. The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski County (55), Benton County (50), Mississippi County (48), Sebastian County (45), Washington County (45), Pope County (36) and Faulkner County (34).

State officials say there are currently 501 hospitalizations in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, which is an increase of 12.

Dr. Romero said there are 110 people on ventilators in Arkansas due to the virus, which did not change from Monday.

According to Dr. Romero, there are 6,565 active cases in the state, with 79 of those in nursing homes, 225 in correctional facilities and 6,261 in communities.

Dr. Romero said 33,188 people are considered recovered from the virus in Arkansas, which is an increase of 823 from Monday.

State officials say 5,248 tests were completed on Monday.

According to state officials, 170,119 tests have been completed so far in July. The governor said we should easily achieve the 180,000 mark.

According to the governor, the Arkansas Department of Health is now consistently completing more than 1,000 tests a day.

Dr. Romero said 1,365 tests were completed at ADH public lab on Monday.

The governor had discussions with the Arkansas Activities Association for full-contact sports. Hutchinson says the state is not ready for full contact.

State officials say results will start to be seen about two weeks after it’s issued, but it takes people wearing the masks for this to happen.

Wednesday’s news conference will be held in Russellville.

LATEST POSTS: