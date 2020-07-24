Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from Coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 394 with 37,294 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a July 24 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

As of Friday there were 990 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday making the new total 37,249 positive cases.

Hospitalizations are up 17; making a total of 497 patients. They said that the new cases are spread around the state so it’s not straining our hospitals.

Ventilator patients are up two to 109 patients.

Our current active cases of COVID-19 is at 7,028 and we have eight more deaths making the total 394 according to Dr. Jose Romero.

Here are the new cases for the top counties with COVID-19 cases in the state:

Pulaski County – 144 cases

Washington – 82 cases

Benton – 55 cases

Newton – 55 cases, This is a new County on the list. Many of the cases are elderly.

Sebastian – 38 cases

Jefferson – 37 cases

Pope – 37 cases

8,015 test were conducted over the last 24 hours.

As of Friday morning, there are 36,259 total COVID-19 cases and 386 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

