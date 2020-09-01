Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 814 with 61,497 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a September 1 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Hutchinson said there were 273 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon bringing the total to 61,497 cases.

Across the state hospitalizations added 3 more making the total 423 patients.

There were two less patients in Arkansas on ventilators making the total 85.

We had 17 more deaths making the total 814 deaths. (6 of these were a delayed report from June and July)

Currently the Governor said we have 5,036 active cases of COVID-19.

Governor Hutchinson said we had a goal of 190,000 test in the month of August and reached 186,379 tests performed he said that’s not quite the goal but very close and still very good.

They also announced that 05.5% of COVID-19 deaths just had COVID-19, and didn’t have any other conditions.

95.5% of COVID-19 deaths had other underlying issues.

Dr. Jose Romero said that if COVID-19 is the primary or contributing cause of death then we count it as a COVID-19 death

Top counties with cases:

Pulaski – 44

Benton – 29

Sebastian – 24

Washington – 21

ORIGINAL STORY:

As of Tuesday morning, there are 61,224 total COVID-19 cases and 797 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and Education Secretary Johnny Key talked about the addition of 11,300 negative testing results in the state’s database and two high schools in the state moved to virtual learning.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: