Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website, there are 82,049 total COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the state. The total cases include 79,521 confirmed cases and 2,528 probable cases. The total deaths include 1,183 deaths among confirmed cases and 146 deaths among probable cases.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

