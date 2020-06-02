Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces largest 24-hour increase of community cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson announced the largest 24-hour increase of community cases in Arkansas.

As of Tuesday, there are 7,818 total cases and 136 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 375 cases and three deaths from Monday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said out of the 375 cases, 374 were from communities. One case is from a correctional facility.

Governor Hutchinson also spoke Tuesday about the May state revenue report, saying the revenue is up $80 million of the revised forecast. It is 3.4% below last year. The governor said it’s extraordinarily good compared to projections. According to Gov. Hutchinson, sales tax collections show people are gaining confidence in the economy again.

The governor also spoke about ongoing protests across the state. Hutchinson said he observed it was peaceful Monday night until about 10 p.m. The governor said some turned violent and destructive. Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas State Police (ASP) arrested five Arkansas residents. The governor said he expects ASP to work with Little Rock Police and be out again Tuesday night. Hutchinson said if that conduct continues, police will be prepared to make arrests as necessary.