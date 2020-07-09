Coronavirus in Arkansas: 806 new cases, 4 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced there were an additional 806 new COVID-19 cases at his daily press briefing on Thursday, July 9, raising the state’s cumulative case count to 26,052.

The state’s COVID-related death toll increased by four — for a total of 309.

An additional 36 people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 394, and 82 patients are on ventilators (a +3 from Wednesday, July 8).

COUNTIES WITH MOST NEW CASES

Pulaski County: 104

Washington County: 78

Sebastian County: 56

Benton County: 49

Faulkner County 51

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there are 5,751 active cases in Arkansas:

Community: 5,176

Correctional facilities: 444

Nursing homes: 131

In the last 24 hours, 4,734 people have been tested, according to Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

Dr. Smith mapped out the 10 cities with the most active cases:

Springdale: 641

Little Rock: 414 (2nd highest in active cases, but 2nd lowest in population of 10,000 at 21)

Rogers: 256

Fort Smith: 255

Conway: 203

Fayetteville: 153

Texarkana: 119

Russellville: 116

Danville: 96

Bentonville: 78

Schools will have a start date of August 24 and no later than August 26, according to Governor Hutchinson.

“Districts must be prepared to shift to other instructional delivery,” he said should COVID cases happen.

The governor met with the Secretary of Education Johnny Key and shared a plan for a blended learning environment. Also, a limited, moderate to critical response protocol has been designed for local school districts because of the pandemic.

You may watch the full press conference from July 9, 2020 below:

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit the Arkansas Department of Health web page.