Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 566 with 50,411 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in an August 11 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Hutchinson announced today in a press conference that the state is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Health and Geographic Information Systems to be able to provide school district-level data on COVID-19.

This data will include numbers like cumulative cases, active cases and positivity rate all on a school district level.

Watch the press conference in the video above

If the live stream is not working click HERE.