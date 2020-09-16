Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 71,497 total COVID-19 cases and 1,150 total deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website. The total COVID-19 cases include 70,125 confirmed cases and 1,372 probable cases. The total deaths include 1,003 deaths among confirmed cases and 147 deaths among probable cases.

On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 139 probable deaths will be added to the state’s data.

Hutchinson also announced Tuesday the Arkansas Department of Health had received 12,000 antigen tests, which would be a two-month supply. The governor also said the antigen testing machines would be distributed across the state.

