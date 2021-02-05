Coronavirus deaths in US surpass 450,000

NEW YORK — Coronavirus deaths in the United States have surpassed 450,000, just a little more than two weeks after hitting 400,000.

The number of daily deaths remains stubbornly high at more than 3,000 a day, despite falling infections and the arrival of multiple vaccines.

Infectious disease specialists expect deaths to start dropping soon, after new cases hit a peak right around the beginning of the year.

The new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says new COVID-19 deaths could ebb as early as next week. But there’s also the risk that improving trends in infections and hospitalizations could be offset by people relaxing and coming together — including this Sunday to watch the Super Bowl.

Here in the Mid-South the Arkansas Department of Health reported 24 new deaths on Thursday bringing the total to 5,009. The first two deaths in the state were reported on March 24. Approximately 175 days later they reportedly crossed 1,000 with the next thousand deaths happening in just 49 days.

Arkansas reported 4,000 deaths on January 9 and now, just 26 days later, topped 5,000.

The number of deaths in Tennessee stands at 10,202 and in Mississippi it is 6,182.