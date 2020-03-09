Coronavirus concern: Memphians prepare as virus case appears locally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With all the talk about coronavirus, WREG wanted to know what you're doing. Has it changed your behavior, where you go or what you do?

For the most part, people in the Mid-South who WREG talked with aren't making major changes, but it's definitely on their minds.

There are hundreds of cases across the country. One has been confirmed in Shelby County, nd dozens of people are in quarantine after possible exposure.

"Oh yeah, I hear them talk about it in there," Joanne Rice said.

Stores across the city have empty shelves usually displaying cleaning supplies.

"Oh, you know, everybody lets it get to them different ways," Rice said.

We asked Audrie and Jaques Roberts about the virus outside the main library today

"I already wash my hands," Jaques Roberts said. "I might carry a little more Germ-X, but that's about it."

Jaques and Audrey Roberts acknowledged they're both young and healthy.

"I think it's an overreaction," Jaques said. "Yeah, but I'm glad people are being more hygienic and washing their hands and the germ part of that. I'm glad we're having a bigger push to really be clean and make sure you're doing it properly."

Other people WREG talked with said for now, they're avoiding big crowds. If they can't, they're making sure they properly sanitize after interactions.

But for some like Odell Coburn, who said he's survived cancer and other illnesses, the threat of coronavirus isn't changing his life.

"Whatever happens going to happen, so I don't worry about it," Coburn said.

So many people are actually trying to buy hand sanitizer and cleaning products right now, some places are limiting the amounts one person can buy.