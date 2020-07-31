Corinth School District announces positive COVID-19 test at Corinth High School

CORINTH, Miss. — The Corinth School District says a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Corinth High School.

The Corinth School District sent a letter notifying parents of the positive test. School officials did not say whether that person was a student, teacher or an employee of the school.

The Corinth School District says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone who was in close contact with that person has been notified.

The school district is requiring students who were contact with the infected person to be quarantined for 14 days. Anyone who is in quarantined will not be allowed to attend school or any school activities.

The school district is asking any student in quarantine to complete their work digitally to be counted as present.

This week was the first week with students back in Corinth schools.