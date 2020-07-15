Corinth officials name suspects in robbery, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials in Corinth, Mississippi on Wednesday released the names of three suspects in a store robbery and chase that ended in a Tennessee cornfield the previous night.

David Cardell Brown is currently in Fayette County awaiting extradition.

Andrew Terrell Walker, 28, is in custody at the Alcorn County Detention

Charles Cordell Williams, 31, is in custody at the Alcorn County Detention

Center pending charges. He was apprehended in Fayette County.

Mugshots were released for two of the three men.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said a deputy pulled up to the store in time to see two of the suspects making their getaway. The third was arrested at the scene.

The fleeing suspects led officers all the way to Piperton in Fayette County, where they wrecked after hitting a spike strip on Highway 72 near the Mississippi state line.

The second suspect was captured in the field. A third was able to evade police for some time. That person was eventually taken into custody late Tuesday evening.