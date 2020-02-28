Cordova students collect more than 800 stuffed animals to help kids deal with trauma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at a Cordova school collected more than 800 stuffed animals to help fellow children deal with traumatic events.

Students at First Assembly Christian School collected 827 stuffed animals for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Deputies will keep them in squad cars, at juvenile court and at other locations where residents deal with traumatic events.

It helps children and victims with the coping process after a crisis.

"I’ve seen in certain cases where just giving a kid a teddy bear turns that frown upside down," said Lt. John Garcia with SCSO. "Having that peace and comfort of 'I've got something to hold on to, a buddy and hope.'"

"As you can see by 827 bears, and other stuffed animals being delivered, it was something they really cared about," said Bryan Sanders, who is head of FACS. "They understand it’s another child that’s being traumatized.”

FACS hopes to help even more victims in the years to come.

“Look at all the lives that are being touched by the generosity of our students," Sanders said. "I would imagine we’re going to set at 827 for the number that we need to beat next year.”

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office will take stuffed animal donations all year at their offices downtown.