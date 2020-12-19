Cordova restaurant owner shot while following burglary suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Cordova restaurant owner was shot three times Wednesday night while trying to take down the license plate of a suspected truck burglar.

The owner of Villa Castrioti on Germantown Parkway told Memphis Police he was outside his restaurant taking a smoke break with a customer at around 9:30 p.m.

That’s when he said he saw a man trying to break into the customer’s truck.

He and the customer followed the suspect as he drove through the parking lot of the Kroger at Germantown and Trinity in a yellow Ford Mustang. The customer drove as the restaurant owner said in the passenger’s seat trying to read the suspect’s license plate.

But then police say the suspect turned and opened fire on the victims, striking the restaurant owner in the chin, the chest and in one of his arms. He survived and is now recovering.

“It’s crazy to me. That’s really something that I wouldn’t see happening all the time,” said CJ Conor who shops in the area.

Despite what happened Wednesday, everyone WREG spoke with said they would react the same way as the restaurant owner if they found themselves in a similar situation.

“I think I would try to follow somebody to get a license plate. I do,” said Steve Hester.

“I’d probably follow him if he was breaking into your car,” said Jack Simmonds.

“Even knowing the dangers ‘cause I feel like you have something to take from somebody, you should be held accountable for it,” said Jarvis Wyatt.

Police are still looking for the shooting suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.