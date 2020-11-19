Cordova man charged with vehicular homicide after Highway 64 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was charged with vehicular homicide weeks after a crash near Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

On October 3, officers were called to Highway 64 and Brunswick Road after a crash involving a 2004 Ford Explorer and a Dodge Caravan.

According to police, Davis Foster, 51, was driving drunk when he veered into the westbound lanes and struck Betty Ferrell’s vehicle head on. He sustained only minor injuries whil Ferrell was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Ferrell died the next day.

The police report indicated Foster’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, public intoxication and driving while under the influence.