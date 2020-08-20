Cordova man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested on attempted murder charges weeks after officers were shot at on I-40 during a traffic stop.

Police said Calvin Davis wasn’t even involved in that traffic stop. Court records show four officers were standing on the side of I-40 near Jackson Avenue when Davis allegedly shot at them from the other side of the interstate.

He allegedly parked his car and waited 20 minutes for the other driver to leave before he opened fire.

Davis was arrestd on unrelated charges the next day after leading deputies on a chase that ended with a crash near the Wolfchase Mall.

On Wednesday, officers linked his vehicle to the shooting using surveillance photos. He subsequently admitted to shooting at officers during questioning.