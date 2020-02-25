Cordova man arrested in suspected road rage shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested after county authorities say he shot someone in the leg in a suspected road rage incident.

Michael Angers, 43, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony.

The victim told authorities that he was driving north on Hacks Cross at Shelby Drive just before midnight Monday when a car passed him on the right. The driver of that car reportedly fired a bullet through the victim’s passenger-side door.

The man told officers he followed the vehicle and got a tag number, then pulled over at a gas station and felt a burning sensation in his leg. Rescue crews confirmed he had metal fragments in his leg from a bullet.

Detectives traced the tag to Angers’ home on Notting Hill near U.S. 64 and Houston Levee.

Angers reportedly told detectives he fired the shot because the other vehicle was driving recklessly.