Cordova man accused of beating child for not doing school work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested after being accused of beating a teenager for not doing his school work.

Christopher Simmons, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse/neglect.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Simmons was accused of beating the child because he wasn’t doing his school work. The victim stated Simmons hit him several times in the face before targeting his torso.

The teen was able to leave the home and call a family member for help. He was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered he had three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Simmons was taken into custody on Thursday and released on his own recognizance.