Cordova man accused of attacking pregnant ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested after police say he attacked his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

According to the victim, Jeremy Harris arrived at her Midtown home on Wednesday and tried to kick in her door. He returned a second time and was eventually able to get inside the apartment.

That’s when he began kicking the woman in the head and stomach, police said. Before fleeing the scene, the suspect grabbed the woman’s belongings and made threats to kill her.

When questioned by police, the victim stated the pair had just recently split and that she was five-months pregnant with Harris’ child.

Harris was arrested on aggravated burglary, evading arrest, aggravated robbery and domestic assault/bodily harm charges.