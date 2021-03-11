Cordova home of former viral star closed as nuisance after county deputies called hundreds of times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova house was closed for being a public nuisance Thursday after deputies responded to 265 calls there in the past two years, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

Two residents of 6910 Lagrange Circle South – brothers Chauncy and Timothy Black – were charged with second-degree murder stemming from the shooting death last year of a neighbor across the street.

Chauncy Black received national attention in 2016 after he offered to help a man carry groceries at a Memphis Kroger for money. The story went viral and a GoFundMe account subsequently raised more than $300,000 for the family.

But last year, he was charged with killing 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield.

The DA’s Office says Chauncy Black is being held on $100,000 bond. Timothy Black reportedly died of an illness in December.

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday. The residence, owned by Chauncy Black Trust, is less than a mile from Dexter Elementary and Middle schools, and from two churches.

Weirich’s office said the hundreds of calls for service also include an aggravated assault shooting, 11 domestic calls, six disturbance calls, 23 ambulance calls, and multiple armed persons calls and warrants. There also have been 10 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests.