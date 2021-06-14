Cordova caretaker accused of beating vulnerable woman for hours, leaving her in floor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A caretaker at a non-licensed nursing home in Cordova was indicted on numerous charges including first-degree murder after an elderly woman was discovered dead in her hospital bed last year.

Anthony Freeman, 53, was indicted on first-degree murder, aggravated abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult, and tampering with evidence. He was held on $150,000 bond.

According to the District Attorney General’s office, police were called June 19, 2020 to the 900 block of Hunter’s Pointe, where they found 59-year-old Cynthia Garrison dead with blunt force trauma and cuts to her body.

Video from inside the home showed just hours before her death that Garrison had fallen out of bed. Instead of helping her, her caretaker, Freeman, reportedly beat the woman for more than two hours and then left her on the floor while he sat in a nearby chair.

He eventually placed her back in her bed and began cleaning up the crime scene, prosecutors said.

In 2015, WREG archives show a nurse alerted police to conditions at the home in the 900 block of Hunter’s Pointe.