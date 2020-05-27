Cooper-Young Festival moves date to October 31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of the Cooper-Young Festival announced they’re changing the date of this year’s event due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

The Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival is now set for Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s usually held in September.

The celebration of all things art will begin on Thursday, October 29, with the Festival Kickoff Party hosted by Epicenter Memphis. There will be free food, posters and music.

Applications for vendors will go online Saturday, Aug. 1. Booths are sold on a first come, first served basis.

Find more information at cooperyoungfestival.com.