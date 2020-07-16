Cooper-Young Festival, RiverArtsFest events canceled for 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two major arts and culture festivals in Memphis announced Thursday they are cancelling their events in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper-Young Festival had already moved back its September date to October, but announced Thursday afternoon that the event was canceled this year.

The festival, which has run for 33 years and attracts an estimated 130,000 people, will return Sept. 11, 2021.

“We will truly miss seeing everyone and hope to have you with us on Saturday, September 11, 2021 for a large Festival celebration of renewed global health and prosperity,” festival organizers said in a statement.

RiverArtsFest, which takes place on the riverfront in downtown Memphis, said the festival would return Oct. 23 and 24, 2021.

“As an event that relies on the regional and national travel of more than 180 artists and the attendance of more than 20,000 people, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of our artists, our volunteers, our sponsors and our community during this uncertain time,” festival director Bonnie Thornton said.